Timothy R. Groegler, 61, of Forest Inn Road, Lehighton, Towamensing Twp., died suddenly Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his home. He was the husband of Gail E. (Taylor) Groegler since October 17, 1987. Born in Bethlehem, he was a son of John Groegler of Quakertown, and the late Lynn (Godshall) Groegler.
Timothy was employed as a warehouse manager of K and W. Tire Company, Trexlertown for the last 20 years. He was a 1977 graduate of the Quakertown Senior High School.
Survivors: Wife. Father. Daughters, Heather D., and Alissa N., both at home. Son, Jonathan A. at home. 8 grandchildren, Kyle, Madyson, Raeonna, Abbygail, Leonidas, Sebastian, Adriella, and Abel. Brothers, John Verdensky of TN, Alan and wife Penny Groegler of Quakertown. Several nieces and nephews.
Services: At the convenience of the family. Arrangements are Campton Funeral Home, Palmerton. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: American Cancer Society, 3893 Adler Place, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on May 15, 2020.