Timothy W. Hunger
Timothy W. Hunger, 16, of Allentown, passed away on June 19, 2020, at home. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Timothy K. and Patricia L. (Derr) Hunger. Timothy was a member of Troop 22, Boy Scouts of America. He completed his sophomore year at Dieruff High School after graduating from Our Lady Help of Christians School.

Survivors: Parents, Timothy and Patricia; Brother, Mason.

Services: Celebration of life, 10:30 AM Saturday June 27th, at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Allentown. A calling will be held from 9:30-10:30. All guests must wear masks and practice social distancing.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home 1629 Hamilton St., Allentown, PA 18102 to help defray funeral expenses.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 21, 2020.
