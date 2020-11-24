Tina Bubba, 88, of Bethlehem, PA and formerly of Naples, Florida, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Country Meadows of Bethlehem.
She was born in New York City, a daughter of the late Walter and Marjorie (Martin) Kerr.
Tina was married to Frank J. Bubba for 66 years. She was a graduate of Easton High School, class of 1950. She was a dedicated homemaker and loving mother to her two daughters. She was very proud of being a grandmother and great-grandmother. Tina will forever be in our hearts and will never be forgotten.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, two daughters Kimberly A. Demyan and her husband Louis, of Bethlehem, PA, Michele A. Dieter and her husband Jeffrey, of Southport, NC, four grandchildren Jacalyn Ruhland, Kelly Flecksteiner, Brittany Grant, and Ryan Dieter. Six great-grandchildren Jilian Ruhland, Greysen Ruhland, Ashton Ruhland, Rylee Flecksteiner, Caitlyn Flecksteiner and Ariyana Grant.
A calling hour will be held on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am in Morello Funeral Home, Inc., 3720 Nicholas Street, Easton, PA (Palmer Twp.), followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am in the funeral home. A private interment will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, in Bethlehem, PA.
Contributions in Tina's memory may be made to Dream Come True at 3615 Nijaro Road Bethlehem, PA 18020 or American Heart Association
, 968 Postal Road, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109. Online condolences may be offered at www.morellofuneralhome.com