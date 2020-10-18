1/1
Tina Marie Kisthardt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tina Marie Kisthardt left this world on Saturday October 03, 2020 at 11:30 PM with her loving daughter Samantha, husband Adam, mother Joanne, sister Catherine, and sister-in-law Carol at her side. She is preceded in death by father William "Sonny" and brother William "Bill".

Tina bravely fought cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct liver cancer, with dignity and courage. She enjoyed many hobbies - SUP boarding, snorkeling, 10 K races - a role model of healthy living. Most importantly, Tina was a member of the Peanuts Collectors Club of America and loved Charles Schultz's comic creation Snoopy and The Peanuts Gang. Tina spent 32 years serving people after graduating in 1986 from Lehigh County Community College as Dental Assistant and in 1992 from Harrisburg Area Community College as Dental Hygienist. Her patients adored her.

All who knew Tina were touched by her infectious caring and loving attitude to others, always upbeat and spreading happiness. A Celebration of Tinas's Life is 1- 2 Saturday, October 24 at American Legion 155 Palmyra Road, Palmyra, PA with luncheon from 2 - 4. On line condolences may be offered at https://daileyfuneralhome.com/tribute.

In lieu of flowers PLEASE donate to the Cholangiacarcinoma Foundation, at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org OR White Oak Conservation at www.whiteoakwildlife.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 02:00 PM
American Legion
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dailey Funeral Home Inc.
650 South 28th Street
Harrisburg, PA 17103
717-233-1933
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Dailey Funeral Home Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved