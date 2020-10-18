Tina Marie Kisthardt left this world on Saturday October 03, 2020 at 11:30 PM with her loving daughter Samantha, husband Adam, mother Joanne, sister Catherine, and sister-in-law Carol at her side. She is preceded in death by father William "Sonny" and brother William "Bill".
Tina bravely fought cholangiocarcinoma, a bile duct liver cancer, with dignity and courage. She enjoyed many hobbies - SUP boarding, snorkeling, 10 K races - a role model of healthy living. Most importantly, Tina was a member of the Peanuts Collectors Club of America and loved Charles Schultz's comic creation Snoopy and The Peanuts Gang. Tina spent 32 years serving people after graduating in 1986 from Lehigh County Community College as Dental Assistant and in 1992 from Harrisburg Area Community College as Dental Hygienist. Her patients adored her.
All who knew Tina were touched by her infectious caring and loving attitude to others, always upbeat and spreading happiness. A Celebration of Tinas's Life is 1- 2 Saturday, October 24 at American Legion 155 Palmyra Road, Palmyra, PA with luncheon from 2 - 4. On line condolences may be offered at https://daileyfuneralhome.com/tribute
.
In lieu of flowers PLEASE donate to the Cholangiacarcinoma Foundation, at www.cholangiocarcinoma.org
OR White Oak Conservation at www.whiteoakwildlife.org