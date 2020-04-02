|
|
Tod E. Seek, 96, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Florence E. (Ehret) Seek. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Eva (Miller) Seek. Tod worked for Spinosa Construction for ten years and then retired from Western Electric after many years of service. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded three Bronze Stars.
Survivors: nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.
Private services will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020