Home

POWERED BY

Services
TREXLER FUNERAL HOME INC.
1625 W HIGHLAND ST
Allentown, PA 18102 1032
610-434-9616
Resources
More Obituaries for Tod Seek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tod E. Seek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tod E. Seek Obituary
Tod E. Seek, 96, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Shippensburg Health Care Center. He was the husband of the late Florence E. (Ehret) Seek. Born in Allentown, he was a son of the late William and Eva (Miller) Seek. Tod worked for Spinosa Construction for ten years and then retired from Western Electric after many years of service. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and was awarded three Bronze Stars.

Survivors: nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by three sisters and four brothers.

Private services will be held at Grandview Cemetery, Allentown. Trexler Funeral Home 1625 W. Highland St. is handling arrangements.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tod's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -