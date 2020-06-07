Todd Matthew Klotz
Todd Matthew Klotz, 38, formerly of Orefield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of Amy S. (Williams) Klotz. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Richard O. and Janice L. (Fronheiser) Klotz and was a 2000 graduate of Parkland High School.

Survivors: parents; wife; sons, Xavier, Isaiah; sisters, Melissa Young, Tara Bender, Heather Armitage.

Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Bethany Wesleyan Church Benevolence Fund, 675 Blue Mountain Dr. Cherryville PA 18035.

Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stephens Funeral Home, Inc.
274 North Krocks Road
Allentown, PA 18106
610-434-6304
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 6, 2020
Todd you where a great friend to me. I remember you always smiling. You would of gave your shirt off your back to any of us. Rest In Peace old buddy.
Mike Moore
Friend
June 6, 2020
I known Todd my whole life. From middle school up until 2 weeks ago when he messaged me. He was a great person with always positive energy. He's going to be missed. See you on the other side my friend.
Matt Miller
Friend
June 6, 2020
I went to school with him and he was a good friend we lost touch of middle school im so sorry for the loved ones he left behind
Ron Trapp
Friend
June 5, 2020
We worked together at KGP, he was always busy, but, always lent a hand. God Bless Prayers for his family.
Donna Bybel
Coworker
June 5, 2020
Todd was a good man I worked with him at kgp co my condolences to his wife and kids
Daisy Santana
Friend
