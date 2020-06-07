Todd Matthew Klotz, 38, formerly of Orefield, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020. He was the husband of Amy S. (Williams) Klotz. Born in Allentown, he was the son of Richard O. and Janice L. (Fronheiser) Klotz and was a 2000 graduate of Parkland High School.
Survivors: parents; wife; sons, Xavier, Isaiah; sisters, Melissa Young, Tara Bender, Heather Armitage.
Services: private. Arrangements entrusted to STEPHENS FUNERAL HOME, INC. (www.stephensfuneral.com)
Contributions: In lieu of flowers, to Bethany Wesleyan Church Benevolence Fund, 675 Blue Mountain Dr. Cherryville PA 18035.
Published in Morning Call on Jun. 7, 2020.