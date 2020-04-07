|
Todd R. Sell, 56, of Allentown, passed away April 04, 2020, at home. Todd was the son of Robert F. Sell Sr. and the late Josephine G. Sell. He was employed as a parking lot attendant at Mid-City Park & Shop.
Survivors: Father, Robert F. Sell, Sr.; brother, Robert F. Sell, Jr. and his wife, Diane of Easton; sister, Rhonda Gallagher and her husband Keith of Emmaus; brother, David A. Sell and his wife, Kathy of Northampton; sister, Alexis Springer and her spouse, Christine of Whitehall.
Private services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, Allentown.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020