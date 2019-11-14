Morning Call Obituaries
Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Inc.
500 Linden Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 866-8059
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Todd W. Kresge Obituary
Todd W. Kresge, 55, of Whitehall, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, November 11, 2019. Born in Bethlehem, he was the son of Doris (Kincaid) Kresge and the late Charles E. Kresge. Todd attended Liberty High School. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings Fan and he loved hunting and fishing.

SURVIVORS: In addition to his loving mother Doris, brothers Charles E. Kresge, Jr. and his wife Karen of Northampton and Bruce A. Kresge of Bethlehem; sisters Donna L. Kresge of Bethlehem and Carol A. Hilton and her husband Joseph of Allentown and many loving nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: A Celebration of Todd's Life will be held at 10 A.M. on Monday November 18, 2019 at the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018 where the family will receive relatives and friends from 9 A.M. until time of the service. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantellmifuneralhome.com.

CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Alcoholics Anonymous Lehigh Valley- AA Meetings- ABE Intergroup, 2285 Schoenersville Road, Suite 208, Bethlehem, PA 18017.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 14, 2019
