Tomas J. Bamberger, 77, of Coopersburg, died Monday, April 29, 2019 in his home. He is the husband of Elizabeth J. "Betty" (Rose) Bamberger. He was born in Lancaster on July 2, 1941 to the late Grant W. Bamberger, MD and Jo Marie (Rider) Bamberger. Tom served our country faithfully in the US Army Medical Service Corps for 21 years, retiring as a Colonel. Tom graduated from Twin Valley High School, Dickinson College with a BA, Boston University with a MAIA, the US Army Command & General Staff College and the University of Michigan's School of Bank Management. He was a Commercial Lending & Management banker at Nazareth National Bank, First Valley Bank/Summit Bank, First National Bank of Allentown, Girard Bank and retired after 36 years as an Executive Vice President & Senior Loan Officer. He was an active member of St. John's UCC, Coopersburg. Dedicated to helping others, Tom volunteered in many organizations: Boy Scouts of America (Minsi Trails Council), Eagle Scout Recognition Dinner Chair; Kids Peace, Executive Committee, Finance & Facility Committee Chair; Lehigh Valley Industrial Park, Treasurer/VP Finance, Finance Committee, Chair & Executive Committee. SURVIVORSIn addition to his wife of 54 years; children: Michael G. (Machelle A.) of Tangent, OR, Marc A. (Christine S.) of Coopersburg, Matthew T. (L. Lenore) of Quakertown, Maria E. (David F.) Emanuel of Stratham, NH; brothers: David R. (Penny Cohen) of Apex, NC, Rev. James R. (Nancy) of Bellefonte; sister-in-law: Joan Bamberger of Titusville, FL; former sister-in-law: Karen Bamberger of Lititz; grandchildren: Samantha R., Noah T. Bamberger, Cole D., Graham T., Elly E. Emanuel. Predeceased by a brother Grant W., Jr. SERVICEFamily and friends are invited to call 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019 and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at St. John's UCC, 538 E. Thomas Street, Coopersburg, followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will be held privately at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. CONTRIBUTIONSIn lieu of flowers, memorials to his church, 18036. Published in Morning Call on May 1, 2019