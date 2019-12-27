Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salisbury Fire Club
1226 Marlow St
Allentown, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Tommy Burkhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tommy Burkhardt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tommy Burkhardt Obituary
Thomas J. Burkhardt Jr., 46, of Salisbury Township, beloved husband, father, brother, coach, nephew, cousin, and friend, died peacefully on December 22, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Tom and Mary Beth (Fistner) Burkhardt. Tommy graduated from Becahi in 1991 and worked at the Lehigh Valley Post Office since then. He spent many years coaching youth sports in Salisbury. Everyone who knew Tommy knows he was hilarious and would give you the shirt off his back. We will all miss him very much. Survivors: Wife, Nancy (Edwards); Children, Jared, Alicia, Justin and Jeremy; Sister, Melanie; and a large extended family. At Tommy's request, a party will be held for all this Saturday from 2pm -8pm at the Salisbury Fire Club: 1226 Marlow St Allentown 18103. In lieu of flowers, please donate to family for medical and funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tommy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -