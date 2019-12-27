|
Thomas J. Burkhardt Jr., 46, of Salisbury Township, beloved husband, father, brother, coach, nephew, cousin, and friend, died peacefully on December 22, 2019. Born in Fountain Hill, he was the son of Tom and Mary Beth (Fistner) Burkhardt. Tommy graduated from Becahi in 1991 and worked at the Lehigh Valley Post Office since then. He spent many years coaching youth sports in Salisbury. Everyone who knew Tommy knows he was hilarious and would give you the shirt off his back. We will all miss him very much. Survivors: Wife, Nancy (Edwards); Children, Jared, Alicia, Justin and Jeremy; Sister, Melanie; and a large extended family. At Tommy's request, a party will be held for all this Saturday from 2pm -8pm at the Salisbury Fire Club: 1226 Marlow St Allentown 18103. In lieu of flowers, please donate to family for medical and funeral expenses.
Published in Morning Call on Dec. 27, 2019