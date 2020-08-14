Tommy Louis Workman, 66, of Macungie, died peacefully on August 10, 2020. He was the loving husband of Lynda (Weber) Workman. Born in San Angelo, TX, he was the son of the late Sally (Allgire) Workman. Tom retired as a Lieutenant from the Florida Highway Patrol and served in the United States Navy. After retirement, he became the owner and operator of New Life Transportation & Trucking. He was an amazing stepfather, grandfather, brother-in-law, uncle and friend to so many. Tommy is survived by his wife of 29 years, Lynda; stepson, Michael Budner; grandchildren, Jazmyn, Lilly, Kayla, and Lucien. Services will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pink Ribbon Fund. Please make checks payable to Lehigh Valley Health Network, Office of Philanthropy, P.O. Box 1883, Allentown, PA 18105. Please identify Pink Ribbon Fund in the memo.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store