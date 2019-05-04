Tore O. Hartmann-Hansen entered eternal rest on April 29, 2019. Born in Sarpsborg, Norway, he lived through the occupation by the Germans from 1940 to 1945. Later, he went on to study engineering in Germany. It was there that he met Charlotte Odenheimer, whose father was stationed there at the time. They married in 1961 and lived together happily for over 57 years until his death. Tore truly enjoyed his life, especially with his wife Charlotte and their two children, Elisa and Karl Tore. He said it was difficult to describe the joy that they brought to his life. He also enjoyed a fulfilling career as an engineer, retiring from Bethlehem Steel in 1998. Soon after, Tore became a District Governor for Rotary International, having one of the most fun times of his life when he and his wife visited the 50 Rotary clubs in the district and ran the annual District Conference. His home club, Bethlehem Morning Star later honored he and Charlotte with a community grant in their name. Tore leaves this earth at peace and in harmony with his long life.Survivors: wife, Charlotte; daughter, Elisa Schooner and husband John of Phoenix, AZ; son, Karl Tore Hartmann-Hansen and wife Cezanne Williams of Lake Forest, CA; and four grand children.Services: a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, May 8, in the Atrium at Moravian Village, 526 Wood St., Bethlehem, PA 18018, where friends may call from 1:30 PM until time of services. Online condolences may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.comContributions: in lieu of flowers to: The Rotary Foundation, 14280 Collections Center Drive, Chicago, IL 60693 or online at www.rotary.org/donate Published in Morning Call on May 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary