Tracey L. Silfies
Tracey Lynn Silfies, 52, of Bethlehem Township, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, in her home. She was the wife of Dean Silfies for 28 years. Born in Fountain Hill, she is the daughter of David and Judith (Cunningham) Chuss of Bethlehem. She received a BSN from Penn State University and later earned a Master's of Science in Nursing. She has been employed by Lehigh Valley Health Network for the past 30 years. She enjoyed going to the beach with family, dancing, scary movies, reading and family game nights. She was an avid PSU football fan.

Surviving with her husband Dean, and parents, David and Judy Chuss, are parents-in-law, Donald and Geraldine Silfies of Danielsville; a son, Tyler Silfies and husband Remy Hasselbusch of Easton; a daughter, Jennifer, at home; sisters, Susan and Chuck Szilagyi of Hellertown and Debra and Marty Diamond of Lititz; sister-in-law, Sheri and J. Chris Horner of Lititz; six nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by grandparents, James and Theresa Cunningham and Michael and Helen Chuss.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, in Notre Dame Church of Bethlehem, 1865 Catasauqua Road, Bethlehem, PA. Viewing will be 9:30 -10:50 a.m. Tuesday in church. Burial will be in Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pearson Funeral Home, Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the American Heart Association or the Center for Animal Health and Welfare. Online condolences may be sent to www.pearsonfh.com.

Published in Morning Call on Oct. 23, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by Pearson Funeral Home, Inc. - Bethlehem

October 22, 2020
Dear Dean, Ty, and Jennifer,

No matter how we say it, there are never enough words to heal your family sorrows and pain. Yet there are many words and ways to describe the outstanding woman that Tracey was and will always be...a mother who could not be more proud of her children...a loving wife who passionately smiled and laughed with her best friend...a colleague and friend who enjoyed giving with her heart and soul....a woman who always thought about others first. Tracey’s passing saddens us in a way that may never be known. May prayers and memories bless you and your family as you try to understand why our Lord carried Tracey away so early in life. Our prayers are with you, Eileen & Dennis Deignan and Leigh Ann Sacco
Eileen & Dennis Deignan
Friend
