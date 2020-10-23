Dear Dean, Ty, and Jennifer,



No matter how we say it, there are never enough words to heal your family sorrows and pain. Yet there are many words and ways to describe the outstanding woman that Tracey was and will always be...a mother who could not be more proud of her children...a loving wife who passionately smiled and laughed with her best friend...a colleague and friend who enjoyed giving with her heart and soul....a woman who always thought about others first. Tracey’s passing saddens us in a way that may never be known. May prayers and memories bless you and your family as you try to understand why our Lord carried Tracey away so early in life. Our prayers are with you, Eileen & Dennis Deignan and Leigh Ann Sacco

Eileen & Dennis Deignan

Friend