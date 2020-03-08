Morning Call Obituaries
Tracy L. Kocher


1961 - 2020
Tracy L. Kocher Obituary
Tracy L. (Harman) Kocher, 58, of Allentown, died Wednesday, March 4, 2020 in her home. She was the wife of James C. Kocher to whom she was married the last four years. Born in Allentown, October 21, 1961, Tracy was the daughter of Sturley Harman of Emmaus and the late Lucia (Ortt) Harman. She was a receptionist for Life Time Eye Care Professionals in Center Valley for approximately 3 years. Prior to that, Tracy owned and operated the former Country Capers store in Bethlehem for 25 years. Tracy was a member of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Coopersburg, where she was a dedicated member of "The Girls" Bible Study Group.

Survivors: In addition to her husband and father; sons, Lance A. Cogan and his wife, Carrie, Justin W. Cogan both of Allentown; step daughters, Kelly L. Mrozowski, Kasey L. Kocher both of Allentown; brother, Keith B. Harman of Coopersburg; sister, Beverly K. Nuss and her husband, William of Mertztown.

Service: A memorial service will be held 11:00 am. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, 6782 North Main St. Coopersburg, with the Rev. Thomas P. Shorb officiating. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. The Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. in Schnecksville in charge of arrangements. Online expressions may be recorded at www.heintzelmancares.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Bible Fellowship Church Building Fund c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box # 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 8, 2020
