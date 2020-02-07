Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
415 S. 6th St
Emmaus, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Mione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy M. Mione

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy M. Mione Obituary
Tracy M. Mione, 52, of Macungie, died February 5, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She was the wife of Carlo Mione. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Alfred A. and Connie (Diena) Hallman. Tracy was a graduate of Misericordia University. She was a certified occupational therapist working as the manager of therapy at Lankenau Hospital. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Tracy is survived by her husband; mother and father; sons, Hunter and Logan Mione; daughter, Brianna Mione; brothers, Todd Hallman and wife Naudia and Shane Hallman and wife Nicole; sister, Dianna wife of Jody Baran; sisters-in-law, Francesca Fragnito, Sarah Quagliata, Natalie Mione, and Maria Wimberly; 8 nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 for the benefit of her children.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -