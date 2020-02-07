|
Tracy M. Mione, 52, of Macungie, died February 5, 2020 at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital. She was the wife of Carlo Mione. Born in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of Alfred A. and Connie (Diena) Hallman. Tracy was a graduate of Misericordia University. She was a certified occupational therapist working as the manager of therapy at Lankenau Hospital. She was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church, Emmaus. Tracy is survived by her husband; mother and father; sons, Hunter and Logan Mione; daughter, Brianna Mione; brothers, Todd Hallman and wife Naudia and Shane Hallman and wife Nicole; sister, Dianna wife of Jody Baran; sisters-in-law, Francesca Fragnito, Sarah Quagliata, Natalie Mione, and Maria Wimberly; 8 nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th St., Emmaus. Visitation 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the church. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., 250 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049 for the benefit of her children.
Published in Morning Call on Feb. 7, 2020