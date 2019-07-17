Morning Call Obituaries
Travis Schaffer, 55, of Allentown passed away at his home on Thursday, July 11 after a work accident. Born in Allentown, he was a son of Gloria Jean Schaffer and the late Charles W. Schaffer Jr. He owned and operated T K Schaffer Concrete Company along with his son Brandon for many years.

He is survived by his mother Gloria Schaffer; son Brandon Schaffer; brothers Duane and Kevin; sisters Gwenda, Dana and Daphne; and his grandchildren Lilly, age 4 and Ava, age 3. He was predeceased by his father Charles in June.

Services: viewing at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 20 at Nicos C. Elias Funeral Home, 1227 W. Hamilton St., Allentown followed by funeral service at 11:00. Interment following at Upper Milford Evangelical Cemetery, Zionsville.

Published in Morning Call on July 17, 2019
