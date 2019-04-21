Trisha Kathryn Graybill, 40, formerly of Philadelphia, PA died April 19, 2019 in Bethlehem, PA after a 5-year battle with stage 3b non-small cell lung cancer (as a non-smoker) which had metastasized to her bones. She was born April 14th, 1979 to John and Kathryne Graybill in Allentown, Pa. Trisha graduated Southern Lehigh High School in 1997 and continued to receive her BSBA from the University of Pittsburgh in 2001. She was a Financial Analyst at States Street Corporation since graduating college. However, her most accomplished profession was acting. As a child, Trisha was a Ford Model in NYC premiering in print ads and a book cover. She frequently appeared on QVC, Independent Films, commercials and plays. She has the starring role in her most current film, Coffee with God, which will premier July 20th at Newtown Theatre in Newtown, PA. Trisha inspired people to live more naturally via hosting The Organic Living segment on MyNewPhilly.com, hosted workshops, and emceed events. She was also co-author of the book, "The Healing Journey." You can follow Trisha's entire journey at www.trishagraybill.com.SURVIVING FAMILY: She is survived by her parents John & Kathy Graybill, Brother John Graybill II and wife Darcie Graybill, niece Chloe Graybill, Sister Donielle Graybill, nephews George and Andrew Olesh, Sister Nicole Centrella and husband Al Centrella, niece Avery Centrella.SERVICES: Viewings will be held 6:00-8:30pm on Tuesday, April 23rd and Noon-1pm on Wednesday, April 24th at Bachman Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, 1629 Hamilton Street Allentown, with a service to follow at 1pm on Wednesday. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make a donation in Trisha's name to Beyond Labels & Limitations LLC at www.beyondlabelslimitations.com Published in Morning Call on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary