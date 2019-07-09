Tyler L. Faust, 29, of Catasauqua, passed away on Tuesday July 3, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.



Born in Reading, on March 31, 1990, he was the son of Vicky L. Knieriem of Myerstown and James W. Faust. He graduated from Southern Lehigh High School with the class of 2008. He last worked as a batcher for Nestle Purina. Tyler enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, but most of all he enjoyed his family.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Sean D. Faust of Pensacola, FL; sister Holly L. Faust of New Tripoli; his companion Wendy J. Alercia of Bethlehem, her children Joey DeLong and Jayde DeLong both of Bethlehem; nieces Kayla, Lilly, Marley and Lyndi; nephew Arlo



Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 7:00 pm. From the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd, Jonestown, Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray the costs of final expenses. Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019