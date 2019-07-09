Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory
5 Campmeeting Road
Jonestown, PA 17038
717-865-5215
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Faust
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler L. Faust

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler L. Faust Obituary
Tyler L. Faust, 29, of Catasauqua, passed away on Tuesday July 3, 2019 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Born in Reading, on March 31, 1990, he was the son of Vicky L. Knieriem of Myerstown and James W. Faust. He graduated from Southern Lehigh High School with the class of 2008. He last worked as a batcher for Nestle Purina. Tyler enjoyed fishing, being outdoors, but most of all he enjoyed his family.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother Sean D. Faust of Pensacola, FL; sister Holly L. Faust of New Tripoli; his companion Wendy J. Alercia of Bethlehem, her children Joey DeLong and Jayde DeLong both of Bethlehem; nieces Kayla, Lilly, Marley and Lyndi; nephew Arlo

Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 7:00 pm. From the Kreamer & Lum Funeral Home & Crematory, Rt. 72 & Camp Meeting Rd, Jonestown, Pennsylvania. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray the costs of final expenses.
Published in Morning Call on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now