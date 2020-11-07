1/1
Tyra Daune Gasda
1944 - 2020
Tyra Daune (Ryan) Gasda, 76, of Bethlehem, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Daniel Gasda, with whom she shared over 50 years of marriage. Born on August 23, 1944, in Bethlehem, Tyra was a daughter of the late Edward N. and Helen (Minyo) Ryan. After graduating from Liberty High School, Tyra worked at Bethlehem Steel for 10 years. Later becoming a Teachers Aid, working for Freemansburg and Hanover Schools for many years before retiring. She was a member of Holy Infancy Church, Bethlehem. Tyra was a very proud mother, enjoying every moment with her family.

Survivors: Tyra will be lovingly remembered by her husband Daniel; children, Christopher Gasda and wife Adrienne, Dr. Constance Andrejko and husband Kenneth and Brian Gasda and wife Nicole; grandchildren, Tyler, Mitchell, Nathan and Gavin Andrejko, Charlotte and Adelle Gasda and one on the way; brothers, Edward J. Ryan and wife Marjorie, Donald Ryan and wife Ruth Ann; sister, Robbin Benko. Tyra was predeceased by sister, L. Starr Egan.

Services: A memorial mass will take place at 10:00 A.M. on Monday November 9, 2020, in Holy Infancy Church, 312 E. 4th St, Bethlehem, where the family will receive friends and relatives from 8:45 A.M. to 9:45 A.M. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park. Due to current restrictions, we ask you to follow social distancing protocols and a facial covering must be worn. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at: www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tyra's memory to Peaceable Kingdom 1049 MacArthur Rd, Whitehall, PA 18052.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 7, 2020.
