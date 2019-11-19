Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
(610) 826-2377
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Campton Funeral Home - Palmerton
525 Delaware Avenue
Palmerton, PA 18071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyrone Balliet
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyrone Balliet

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyrone Balliet Obituary
Tyrone Balliet, 80, of Hillside Place, Kunkletown, Lower Towamensing Twp., Carbon County, formerly of Egypt, Whitehall Twp., died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rosemarie E. (Fritzinger) Balliet since January 3, 1987. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Charles S. and Wilma (Kercsmar) Balliet.

Tyrone was employed as a supervisor and craneman by the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, retiring in 1993. Previously, he worked at the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington, General Motors Corporation, Linden, NJ, and he was the former owner/operator of Balliet ARCO Station, Slatington. Tyrone enjoyed being with family and many friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.

Survivors: Wife, Rosemarie. Daughter, Tanya T. wife of Rick Leet of Starrucca, Wayne County. Sons, Tyrone II, and companion Deb German of Bowmanstown, and Terry R. and wife Kim of Danielsville. 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister, Linda Lee Balliet Roman of Pennsville. Brothers, Gary and wife Rose of DE,, and Alex "Butch" and wife Nancy of Walnutport. Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Louann Phillips.

Services: Public Call, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Private Family Graveside to follow. Interment at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Township. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.

Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad Street, Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyrone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -