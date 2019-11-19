|
Tyrone Balliet, 80, of Hillside Place, Kunkletown, Lower Towamensing Twp., Carbon County, formerly of Egypt, Whitehall Twp., died peacefully on Thursday afternoon, November 14, 2019, in his home. He was the husband of Rosemarie E. (Fritzinger) Balliet since January 3, 1987. Born in Palmerton, he was a son of the late Charles S. and Wilma (Kercsmar) Balliet.
Tyrone was employed as a supervisor and craneman by the former Bethlehem Steel Corporation, retiring in 1993. Previously, he worked at the former Keystone Lamp Company, Slatington, General Motors Corporation, Linden, NJ, and he was the former owner/operator of Balliet ARCO Station, Slatington. Tyrone enjoyed being with family and many friends. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sharp sense of humor.
Survivors: Wife, Rosemarie. Daughter, Tanya T. wife of Rick Leet of Starrucca, Wayne County. Sons, Tyrone II, and companion Deb German of Bowmanstown, and Terry R. and wife Kim of Danielsville. 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. Sister, Linda Lee Balliet Roman of Pennsville. Brothers, Gary and wife Rose of DE,, and Alex "Butch" and wife Nancy of Walnutport. Nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Louann Phillips.
Services: Public Call, 9:00-11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Campton Funeral Home, 525 Delaware Avenue, Palmerton, PA 18071. Private Family Graveside to follow. Interment at Zion Cemetery, Kreidersville Road, Allen Township. Online Condolences: www.schislerfuneralhomes.com.
Contributions: Carbon County Animal Shelter, 63 Broad Street, Nesquehoning, PA 18240.
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 19, 2019