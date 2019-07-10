Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
Viewing
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Service
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Uldine Hinkle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Uldine O. Hinkle

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Uldine O. Hinkle Obituary
Uldine O. Hinkle, 88, of Emmaus, passed away July 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Hinkle. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Myrtle I. (Leiser) Nuss. Uldine was employed at Allen Organ Co. until retiring and she was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church, Emmaus.

Survivors: Children, David (Virginia), Dennis (Kathy), Terri (Martin Allender), Charles (Sharon), Scott, Robert (Brenda), Kermit (Doreen), and Daniel (Cyndie); Brothers, Isaiah and Philip Nuss; Numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren.

Services: 1 PM Thursday, July 11 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 12-1 PM Thursday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com

Contributions can be made to a .
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now