Uldine O. Hinkle, 88, of Emmaus, passed away July 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Charles E. Hinkle. Born in Vera Cruz, she was the daughter of the late Daniel S. and Myrtle I. (Leiser) Nuss. Uldine was employed at Allen Organ Co. until retiring and she was a member of St. Matthew's E.C. Church, Emmaus.
Survivors: Children, David (Virginia), Dennis (Kathy), Terri (Martin Allender), Charles (Sharon), Scott, Robert (Brenda), Kermit (Doreen), and Daniel (Cyndie); Brothers, Isaiah and Philip Nuss; Numerous Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren and Great-Great-Grandchildren.
Services: 1 PM Thursday, July 11 at Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, 225 Elm Street, Emmaus. A viewing will be held 12-1 PM Thursday in the funeral home, www.BKRFH.com
Published in Morning Call on July 10, 2019