On March 13th, God came calling for Ulysses "Junior" Conner Jr., 76, of Whitehall. He was the 54-year life partner of Shirley (Ruth) Conner, and son of the late Ulysses Conner Sr. and Blanche (Bauman) Conner. Junior had a huge heart and he was always there to extend a helping hand to others. He gave his all and excelled in his numerous professions: carpenter, corrections officer, county sheriffs dept., county constable, photographer, and Whitehall High School security officer. Junior loved collecting things and each year brought a new collecting adventure. He had a deep passion for cycling and he devoted much of his time to the Ironton Rail Trail (IRT). When Junior wasn't roaming the bike trails with his bike, he was out there making the trails better and safer for others. Junior is survived by Shirley and two children, Don and wife Jill of Auburn, Washington, and Daneen and husband Greg of Whitehall, as well as five grandchildren - Anthony, Nicholas, Jackson, Katie, and Jordan. Services officiated by Rev. Martha S. Sipe will be 11:00am Tuesday March 19, 2019 in the Gilbert Funeral Home, 444 Pershing Blvd, Whitehall, PA 18052, located 1 block south of the Fullerton Ave exit of Route 22. His viewings will be 5:30 to 7:00 pm Monday and 10:00 am Tuesday until service time. Interment will follow in Old Zionsville United Church of Christ Cemetery.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Junior to the Ironton Rail Trail (IRT) 3219 MacArthur Road Whitehall, Pennsylvania 18052. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 16, 2019