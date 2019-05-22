|
Umbert Fantuzzi, 92, of Allentown, died May 19, 2019 under hospice care at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Paula (Vitale) Fantuzzi. They were married for 67 years last August. Umbert worked as an HVAC technician until retiring. Born in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Carmine and Catherine (Mastropietro) Fantuzzi. He served the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: Wife, Son: Gregory C. Fantuzzi and his wife Tracy of Carlisle, PA, Son-In-Law: Thomas Nerone of Sussex, NJ and Grandchildren: Sean C. Fantuzzi, Brian Nerone and Thomas Nerone. He was preceded in death by a Daughter: Deborah Nerone.A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 1601 W. Hamilton Street Allentown, with a funeral service to follow on Friday at 2 P.M. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019