Morning Call Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Resources
More Obituaries for Umbert Fantuzzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Umbert Fantuzzi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Umbert Fantuzzi Obituary
Umbert Fantuzzi, 92, of Allentown, died May 19, 2019 under hospice care at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. He was the husband of Paula (Vitale) Fantuzzi. They were married for 67 years last August. Umbert worked as an HVAC technician until retiring. Born in Montclair, NJ, he was the son of the late Carmine and Catherine (Mastropietro) Fantuzzi. He served the U.S. Army during WWII. He was a member of St. Thomas More Catholic Church, Allentown.Survivors: Wife, Son: Gregory C. Fantuzzi and his wife Tracy of Carlisle, PA, Son-In-Law: Thomas Nerone of Sussex, NJ and Grandchildren: Sean C. Fantuzzi, Brian Nerone and Thomas Nerone. He was preceded in death by a Daughter: Deborah Nerone.A calling hour will be held on Friday, from 1 P.M. to 2 P.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home 1601 W. Hamilton Street Allentown, with a funeral service to follow on Friday at 2 P.M. www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now