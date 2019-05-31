Urban C. "Brother" Wentling, 73, of Allentown, passed away on Wednesday May 29, 2019 in LVH-Muhlenberg after a thirty five year battle with heart and pulmonary disease. He was the son of the late Urban C. and Mary (Bennett) Wentling. Brother was the husband of Lonnie (Peffer) Wentling for 44 years. He was the proud father of Mark J. Hanna (Krissa Viscomi) of Bethlehem, and the loving grandfather of Mitchell J. Hanna of Allentown. He was a 1963 graduate of Allentown Central Catholic High School. Brother had great pride in serving his country in the US Navy aboard the USS Duxbury Bay during the Vietnam War. He was a member of the former Midway Manor Moravian Church in Allentown. Brother found his life's calling on the Muhlenberg College Campus where he spent thirty five years on the campus police enjoying his work, and watching his son and grandson become graduates. Brother and Lonnie enjoyed vacationing in Florida, and the many days they spent cruising the Caribbean having gone on almost fifty cruises. Brother was a generous and caring man who loved welcoming people to his home. Along with his wife, son, and grandson he is survived by his sister Catherine wife of Chris Stephens of Allentown, his sister in law Judie Samer of Bethlehem, many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews, and his grand-dog Bruno. He was preceded by his parents, and his in-laws John and Nedra Peffer. A gathering of family and friends will be on Sunday June 2, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the O'Donnell Funeral Home, 908 Hanover Ave. Allentown. A Memorial Service will begin at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the ( ) c/o the funeral home. Published in Morning Call on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary