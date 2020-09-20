Ursula Jabri, 79, affectionately known as Ursi and Mimi, passed away of advanced melanoma on August 2, 2020, at home with her daughter Nadia by her side. Born in Switzerland, 1941, she was raised in Solothurn with her younger brother, Matthias. She became a nurse and practiced in St. Moritz and Bern before marrying a Syrian doctor from Geneva. They bravely immigrated to Allentown where they set up a medical practice together and had their daughter. The family eventually settled in a small town near Pittsburgh where Ursula worked full-time as a mother and homemaker. At the tender age of 50, she earned a degree in hospitality management and moved to San Diego to begin her new career. She loved Southern California, was a deeply committed member of her Solana Beach Presbyterian Church and an alto in its notable choir, traveling often for concerts. She had many friends, enjoyed traveling extensively after retirement and also taught meditation. Despite divorcing her husband years earlier, they remained close until his passing.
In 2016, two years after being diagnosed with melanoma, Ursula returned to the Lehigh Valley, once again creating a new home, which she loved. She sang in the neighborhood chorus, made new friends, and became an active member of Grace Bethlehem Church and its choir. Ursula always looked for the opportunity to celebrate and enjoy the simplest pleasures, however difficult her struggle, and was thoroughly delighted by a compliment, hug or kind gesture. She was kind, witty and shy and most of all loved to see her friends, travel, meditate, sing, listen to music, cook with her daughter, knit, do crosswords and have a cup of good coffee. She was known for her Dolce & Gabbana red glasses and her singsong Swiss German accent. She was generous and cared deeply about her causes and fairness in the world. She was the sweetest, gentlest Mom you could ever imagine, and her time came too soon. You are everywhere now, Mimi, unencumbered, and surrounded by love and beauty. Auf Wiedersehen, liebe Ursi.
Red roses in the garden, Lilies of the valley in the wood
When the wind comes blowing, They'll fade soon.
Dear sun come forth, Dear sun come soon
So that we can go walking, Over meadow and wood.
Ursula is survived by her daughter, Nadia, and her two nephews and dear cousins in Switzerland. A memorial celebration of Ursula's life will be planned at Grace Bethlehem Church when safe. Contributions may be made in her name to the Melanoma Research Foundation that will be directed toward improving screening, access to information and treatment, and new therapies to overcome drug resistance. You may read more and donate here: https://memorial-fundraising.everydayhero.com/us/ursula-jabri-tribute
