V. Lucille Warmkessel, 98 years, of Fogelsville, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home. She was the widow of Dr. Carl A. Warmkessel, who passed away in 1976. Born in Craigsville, VA, she was a daughter of the late James and Mattie (Glover) Martin. She was a bank teller for the former Fogelsville National Bank for many years. Lucille was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Fogelsville.
Survivors: Lucille is survived by her son Carl A. Warmkessel, Jr. and wife Judith, with whom she resided; Grandchildren: Jennifer Csencsits and husband Todd and their children, Sydney Justice (Gary Miller), Shane Justice (Jenna Husovsky), Chelsea Csencsits and husband Matt Smith and their daughter Charli, Tyler Csencsits, Trevor Csencsits (Krystal Kern); Stephen Warmkessel and his wife Kristin and their children, Sadie and Keith; Lauren Deskiewicz and her husband Steve and their daughters Ella and Maci. She is also survived by Nieces and Nephews. Lucille was predeceased by her son Keith in 2003 and 6 siblings.
Services: 11:00 AM Monday, October 7 at Keller Funeral Home, 1018 Church Street, Fogelsville, with the Rev. Nelson Quiñones officiating. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 11:00 AM. Interment, Grandview Cemetery in Allentown. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.KellerFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Women of Grace, 6720 Kings Highway South, Zionsville, 18092.
