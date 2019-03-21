|
Valeria J. McCorkell (nee Teel) died in the home of her daughter at the age of 92. Formally of Bethlehem and Easton, she is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Mary (Petty) Teel, husband Theodore J. McCorkell and a baby girl; grandchildren, a baby boy and a baby girl and brothers, Royce and Charles Teel. A graduate of Wilson High School in 1945, Valeria worked at many secretarial positions including rental manager of Northfield Apartments and Fritch Fuel Co. both in Bethlehem. SURVIVORS: She is survived by her daughter Patricia A. Hoffman of New Smithville and companion Ronald O. Crumbliss, son Richard L. McCorkell and wife Crystal of Raleigh, NC. Grandsons William T. Hoffman and wife Kara Pravdo of Philadelphia; Adrian T. McCorkell of Fayetteville, NC. SERVICES: Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Valeria's arrangements have been entrusted to the Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com
Published in Morning Call on Mar. 21, 2019