Valeria Ortiz "Lola" Rivera

Valeria Ortiz "Lola" Rivera Obituary
Valeria "Lola" Ortiz Rivera, 89, of Lehighton and formerly of Bethlehem, passed away peacefully on Saturday April 4, 2020 in her home surround by her loving family. Born in Humacao, Puerto Rico, she was the daughter of the late Delores Ortiz and Pasquala Rivera. Lola worked in housekeeping for St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem for 16 years until retiring.

SURVIVORS: She will be lovingly remembered by her children Iris Ortiz Gomez, Hector Cartagena, Evelyn Fontanez and Yvette Meinhart; 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchild. Lola was preceded in death by her son Edwin Ortiz.

SERVICES: Funeral Services will be private due to the current public health concerns. Lola's arrangements have been entrusted to he Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, Bethlehem. A memory tribute may be placed at www.cantelmifuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 7, 2020
