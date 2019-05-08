Allentown--- Valerie M. Taylor, 85, a life long resident of the Lehigh Valley area, passed away peacefully on Monday evening the 6th of May at Luther Crest Nursing Home. Born on April 20th, 1934 in Bethlehem, PA to Charles Borelli and Miriam (Schoeneberger) Borelli, Valerie was a graduate of William Allen High School Class of 1952. She worked for Bell Telephone and Reichenbach Oil, was a PIAA swim official and volunteered at the Lehigh Valley Hospital Gift Shop. She had a warm, loving smile that would light up a room and a selfless, giving nature. She was always there for support and a hug. Val was an avid golfer, taught her daughters how to ski, and was accomplished at knitting, sewing, and crocheting. She loved to travel and socialize and was an awesome baker. Her daughters refer to her as the "best mom ever!" Her two grandchildren brought her great joy and will always cherish their loving memories of their kindhearted, gentle spirited 'Gammie'. Her life will continue to be celebrated and cherished by her loving husband of 65 years, John W. Taylor III who is also her high school sweetheart and the love of her life; her oldest daughter Kathy Taylor Baar and husband, Bruce; her youngest daughter, Janice Taylor Keeler and husband, KC; and her two grandchildren Kate (Keeler) Michalowski and Jackson Keeler. She is also survived by her brother, Joseph Borelli and family and her sister-in-law, Joanne (Taylor) Summers and family. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all of the staff at Luther Crest Nursing Home as well as her team from Lehigh Valley Hospice for their attentiveness and care. In addition, much love to the Pastor's from First Presbyterian Church of Allentown for their comforting visits and prayers. Her celebration of life will be reserved for family in a private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Valerie's name to the Lehigh Valley Humane Society. Published in Morning Call on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary