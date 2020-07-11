1/1
Vance Wesley Henry
1948 - 2020
Vance Wesley Henry, 71, of Palmer PA, passed peacefully from this life surrounded by family at home on July 7, 2020. Born on August 18, 1948, in Butler, PA, son of the late Frank D. and Jean K. (Shearer) Henry. Vance enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife, Bernadette, his children Kevin Henry of Columbia, MD, Colleen Frey and her husband Thomas of Lebanon, PA, Thomas Henry and his wife Christen of Fenton, MI, and Theresa Barrett and her husband Arthur of Pittsburgh, PA. He particularly treasured time with his grandchildren, Carolyn, Lucas, and Marian Frey, Charles Barrett, and Maggie Grace Henry. Vance is also survived by his siblings Brian Henry of State College, PA, Kathy Spencer of Dartmouth, NS, and Keith Henry of Sedona, AZ. He was employed by Victaulic as an engineer and previously worked for Imo Delaval, Inc. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at The Finegan Funeral Home, 4080 William Penn Highway, Easton, PA. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 13, at 10:30am at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church, 4049 Hartley Avenue, Easton, PA. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Bensalem, PA. Late lunch to follow. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Vance to National Right to Life https://www.nrlc.org/donate or Salesian Missions https://salesianmissions.org

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Finegan Funeral Home Inc
4080 William Penn Highway
Palmer, PA 18045
(908) 859-4500
July 10, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Vance as a co-worker, when I worked at Victaulic. Every time he came into the lobby, he always had a smile on his face, always said hello, and was friendly. My sympathy to his wife and children and rest in the comfort of his eternal life in Christ.
Marilyn Patch
Friend
