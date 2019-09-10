|
|
Vanessa April Fisher, age 36, loving daughter of Sharon Y. (Durn) Fisher and the late Barry W. Fisher of Allentown, entered the presence of her Heavenly Father on September 5, 2019. She passed away at the Lankenau Medical Center of Wynnewood, with her mother and loving family and friends by her side. Vanessa is now at peace and is surely rejoicing with all those she loved who had gone before: her father, Her maternal grandparents, Willis and Vera Durn, and her paternal grandparents, Robert and Loretta Fisher.
Vanessa was a member of Emmanuel Assembly of God Church were, prior to her recent illness, she was Actively involved in all phases of the church's Christian Education Ministry including the young adult Ministry, nursey and VBS, She was a graduate of Lehigh Christian Academy and Lehigh Valley Christian
High School. She furthered her studies at Moravian College graduating Magna Cum Laude in 2006. At Moravian, Vanessa was selected for the honor of being a member of Phi Eta Sigma and Sigma Tau Delta. Recently, she was working on her Masters degree at Kutztown University.
Vanessa had a zest for life that was unparalleled! Besides her passion for learning, always learning, she Enjoyed reading, music, and, cooking, gardening and various other things. Laughter surrounded her Wherever she went and no, matter her condition, she shared her joy with others. She did her best to make
Her friends and family feel at ease, she teased them, she prayed for them, she comforted them, she prodded And encouraged them, she loved them She loved her Lord and savior Jesus Christ most of all. And she Loved us. Funeral Services will be held on Friday September 13, 2019 at 11:00 A.M in the Cedar Crest Bible Fellowship Church, 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd. Allentown, PA with Pastor Stephen Fulkes officiating.
Friends may call on Thursday evening from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at the church and on Friday morning from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at the church, burial will be in the Cedar Hill Memorial Park Cemetery.
Because Vanesa loved education and learning, In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vanessa Fisher Scholarship Fund at Lehigh Christian Academy (LCA) 1151 S. Cedar Crest Blvd Allentown, Pa 18103; 610-776-7301 A Fund will be set up that will enable a student (s) to continue at LCA to the High School level. The student(s) will need to meet character and academic criteria. Please consider honoring Vanessa in this Way. Stanton Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc, Honey Brook, Pa has been Entrusted with Vanessa services.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 10, 2019