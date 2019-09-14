|
|
Vaselly Alimov, 69, of Englewood, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Venezuela on November 20, 1949 he had been a resident since 1999 coming from Allentown, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Navy as a legal assistant at the Pentagon for several years prior to early retirement due to health issues.
Survivors include his brother and primary caregiver: Victor Alimov of Englewood, Florida; a sister: Sophia Frederick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother: Paraska Alimov in 2006.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 18th 9-10AM with a Service at 10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019