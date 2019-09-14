Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
(610) 433-7466
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Kohut Funeral Home
950 North Front Street
Allentown, PA 18102-1912
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaselly Alimov
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaselly Alimov


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaselly Alimov Obituary
Vaselly Alimov, 69, of Englewood, Florida passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born in Venezuela on November 20, 1949 he had been a resident since 1999 coming from Allentown, Pennsylvania. He served in the U.S. Navy as a legal assistant at the Pentagon for several years prior to early retirement due to health issues.

Survivors include his brother and primary caregiver: Victor Alimov of Englewood, Florida; a sister: Sophia Frederick of Whitehall, Pennsylvania and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his mother: Paraska Alimov in 2006.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 18th 9-10AM with a Service at 10AM in Kohut Funeral Home, Inc. 950 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in St. Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Cemetery, Whitehall.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaselly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now