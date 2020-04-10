Home

Velda Mae Zacharie Obituary
Velda Mae Zacharie, age 86, of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Hidden Meadows On the Ridge - Laurel's in Sellersville, PA. She was the spouse of the late Ralph Zacharie, with whom she shared 12 years of marriage. Born in Wilkinsburg, PA she was a daughter of the late Albert and Velda (Heep) Hoffman. Velda attended Wilkinsburg High School. Velda had a career with Air Products and Chemicals for nearly 30 years in Trexlertown as a secretary and retired in 1996. She is survived by children: Debra McColgan, husband Paul of Perkasie and Dr. Joseph A. Float, wife Jennifer of Marysville, OH; grandchildren: Jamison, Jeremy and Jonah of Columbus, OH, and Maura McColgan and great-grandchildren: Sienna, Belle and Brayden Float of Columbus, OH. She is predeceased by siblings: Dan Hoffman, Harry Hoffman and Dorothy Davies. Services are private at the discretion of the family. Inurnment to be in St. Paul's UCC Cemetery in Trexlertown, PA. Arrangements are by Naugle Funeral & Cremation Service Ltd. of Quakertown. To view her online obituary, please visit www.nauglefcs.com.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 10, 2020
