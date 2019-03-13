Velma "Honey" M. Krasnai, 90, of Lower Saucon Twp. died Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at VNA Hospice House of St. Luke's, Lower Saucon Twp. She is the wife of the late James W. Krasnai. Velma was born in Hellertown on Dec. 1, 1928 to the late Charles and Catherine (Gostony) Donchetz. She worked as a custodian for the Saucon Valley School District. Velma was member of St. Theresa of the Child Jesus Catholic Church – Hellertown. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Edward H. Ackerman American Legion Post #397 and the VFW – Hellertown. SURVIVORS children: Gregory F. of Hellertown, Dennis J. (Maureen) of Zionsville and Cindy Conley (Stephen) of Churchville, MD; grandchildren: Desiree, Douglas, Troy and Evan; great-grandsons: Blake and Kai. She is predeceased by daughter: Deborah DeWalt; brothers and sisters.SERVICE Family and friends are invited to call 4 to 5:30 PM on Sunday, March 17, 2019 and 9 to 9:30 AM on Monday, March 18, 2019 at the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. 326 Main Street – Hellertown, followed by the Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at her church, 1408 Easton Road, Hellertown, 18055. The interment will conclude services at Holy Savior Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Published in Morning Call on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary