Velma (Kitty) Shelly, 86 of Quarryville, PA formerly of Lehighton went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 24. Born in Quakertown, PA, daughter of Paul and Viola Stoneback, and married to Rev. Warren Shelly for over 60 years, Kitty was a devoted pastor's wife throughout Warren's service to various churches in both Pa and Michigan. Kitty supported Warren in all of his church pastorates as either a pianist or organist. Kitty also was a successful career accountant for B.Braun in Bethlehem, for over 25 years. Kitty was a wonderful, supportive mother to 3 sons! Surviving are Steve and his wife Tricia of Albuquerque, NM, Gary and his wife Linda of Lehighton, PA and Randy and his wife Kimberly of Coplay, PA, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.



A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the Ebenezar Bible Fellowship Church at 3100 Hecktown Rd. in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, July 6th at 1:00 with calling at 12:30. Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019