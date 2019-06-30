Home

POWERED BY

Services
Calling hours
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
Ebenezar Bible Fellowship Church
3100 Hecktown Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Ebenezar Bible Fellowship Church
3100 Hecktown Rd.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velma Shelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velma "Kitty" Shelly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velma "Kitty" Shelly Obituary
Velma (Kitty) Shelly, 86 of Quarryville, PA formerly of Lehighton went home to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, June 24. Born in Quakertown, PA, daughter of Paul and Viola Stoneback, and married to Rev. Warren Shelly for over 60 years, Kitty was a devoted pastor's wife throughout Warren's service to various churches in both Pa and Michigan. Kitty supported Warren in all of his church pastorates as either a pianist or organist. Kitty also was a successful career accountant for B.Braun in Bethlehem, for over 25 years. Kitty was a wonderful, supportive mother to 3 sons! Surviving are Steve and his wife Tricia of Albuquerque, NM, Gary and his wife Linda of Lehighton, PA and Randy and his wife Kimberly of Coplay, PA, 9 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren.

A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at the Ebenezar Bible Fellowship Church at 3100 Hecktown Rd. in Bethlehem, PA on Saturday, July 6th at 1:00 with calling at 12:30.
Published in Morning Call on June 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.