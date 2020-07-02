1/1
Venice J. Crouthamel
Venice J. (Atiyeh) Crouthamel, 88, of Allentown passed away peacefully on June 29, 2020. She was the wife of the late Richard J. Crouthamel, who passed away in 1980. Born in New Kensington, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Winifred (Howard) Atiyeh. She worked at the former Western Electric and was an Allentown School District cafeteria worker. Venice enjoyed watching the Philadelphia Eagles and wore her Eagles green for every big game. Spending time with her family was always at the top of her list of things to do and receiving pictures of her family in New Hampshire brought her great joy. Knitting became a hobby she loved as she donated many items to charity and gave gifts to loved ones. Over the years, she consistently volunteered her time to the church and various organizations. Her faith in God was always her greatest strength.

Survivors: She will be lovingly remembered by her Son, Michael R. Crouthamel and wife Deb of Merrimack, NH, Daughter, Karen L. Crouthamel of Allentown, Son-In-Law, Mitchell Zajac of Mertztown, Sisters, Virginia Haddad and Ernestine Haddad both of Allentown, Sister-In-Law, Judith Atiyeh of Walnutport, Four Grandchildren, Four Great-Grandchildren and many loving nieces, nephews and close friends. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Virginia M. Zajac, who recently passed away on March 22, 2020, as well as a Sister, Ruth A. Raad and a Brother, Ernest A. Atiyeh.

Services: Her burial will be private due to the current health mandates. Venice's arrangements are entrusted to the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, Allentown. A memory tribute may be placed at www.jsburkholder.com

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pennsylvania Breast Cancer Coalition, 2397 Quentin Road, Suite B., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
