J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-5161
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home Inc.
1601 Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18102
View Map
Vera J. Smith Obituary
Vera J. Smith, 93, formerly of Bethlehem died September 21, 2019 in the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Salisbury Twp. She was the wife of the late Ralph H. Smith. Vera was a secretary for the Burroughs Corporation in Allentown for 35 years until retiring in 1986. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Charles T. J. and Clara M. (Warmkessel) Lambert. She was a graduate of Allentown High School. Vera was a member of the former St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Allentown.

Survivors: Nieces and Nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, at 10 A.M. in the J.S. Burkholder Funeral Home, 16th and Hamilton Sts. Allentown. Call Wednesday, from 9:30 A.M. to 10 A.M. in the funeral home. Condolences may be offered and further information can be found at www.jsburkholder.com
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 24, 2019
