Vera M. Zimmerman
Vera M. Zimmerman, 93, of Allentown, passed away Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the Phoebe Home, Allentown. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Veronica (Grindel) Nonnemacher. She was the wife of the late Allen L. Zimmerman and the late Paul S. Godshall. Vera was an office worker at Ugite and Lehigh Safety Shoes for many years retiring in 1970. She was a member of Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury.

Survivors: sons, Paul A. Godshall of Bethlehem, Allen D. Zimmerman of Springtown, and David M. Zimmerman of Bethlehem; 6 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son Gregory Zimmerman.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at Morgenland Cemetery of Eastern Salisbury. K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown is handling the arrangements.

Contributions: In lieu of Flowers, contributions are requested to the Phoebe Home 1925 Turner St., Allentown, PA 18104.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
