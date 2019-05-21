Morning Call Obituaries
Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. - Hellertown
More Obituaries for Verna Wambold
Verna E. Wambold

Verna E. Wambold Obituary
Verna E. Wambold, 91, formerly of Hellertown, died Sunday, May 19, 2019 at ManorCare Health Services, Bethlehem. She is the wife of the late Stanley Wambold, who died 11/27/1991. Verna was born in Lower Saucon Twp. on July 5, 1927 to the late John J. and Maggie Jane (Reichard) Frankenfield. She is a member of New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, Lower Saucon Twp.; Local Unit 397, Edward H. Ackerman, Hellertown; Past District President of the Depart. of PA Ladies Auxiliary (1989 – 1991); Past Eastern Vice President of the Depart. of PA Ladies Auxiliary (1994 -1995). Verna was honored by Local Post 397, Hellertown on April 29, 1995; Past President of the VFW 3094 – Hellertown Ladies Auxiliary; Northampton Co. Salon 182 – Past Chapeau and L-Aumonier of the 8 & 40 Departmental of PA 2000.SURVIVORS: Children: David A. Sr. (Rosemary) Myers of Upper Nazareth Twp., Diane J. (Edward) Sinko of Hellertown; brothers: Roy J. (Carol) Frankenfield of Cleveland, OH, Donald E. (Yvonne A.) Frankenfield of Bethlehem; 1 grandson and 1 great grandaughter. Predeceased by a brother: Robert J.SERVICE: Family and friends are invited to call 10-11 a.m. Thursday, May 23, 2019 at New Jerusalem Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3233 Apple Church Road, Bethlehem followed by the service at 11 a.m. The interment will conclude services at Union Cemetery of Hellertown. Online expressions of sympathy can be recorded at: www.heintzelmancares.com. Arrangements are by the Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc. – Hellertown. CONTRIBUTIONS: In lieu of flowers, memorials to the my church, 18015 and/or St. John's Lutheran Church, 501 Chestnut St. Emmaus, 18049.
Published in Morning Call on May 21, 2019
