Verna M. Linsenbigler, 94, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill Annex. She was the wife of the late Claude M. Linsenbigler, who died in 2009.



Born in Fullerton, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Mamie M. (Miller) Flickinger. Verna was a graduate of Allentown High School. She worked at Freihofer's Bakery and later as a seamstress for August Nielson. Verna was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. She loved traveling and going on bus trip with the Senior Group.



Survivors: Daughter, Charlene L. Smolko of Salisbury Township; sons, Claude A. Linsenbigler of Allentown and Kurt A. Linsenbigler and his wife Sally of Palmer Township; 5 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.



Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private and interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.



Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank, 245 North Sixth Street, Allentown, PA 18102 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store