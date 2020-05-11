Verna M. Linsenbigler
Verna M. Linsenbigler, 94, of Salisbury Township, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Cedarbrook – Fountain Hill Annex. She was the wife of the late Claude M. Linsenbigler, who died in 2009.

Born in Fullerton, she was the daughter of the late George M. and Mamie M. (Miller) Flickinger. Verna was a graduate of Allentown High School. She worked at Freihofer's Bakery and later as a seamstress for August Nielson. Verna was a member of Jerusalem Lutheran Church of Eastern Salisbury. She loved traveling and going on bus trip with the Senior Group.

Survivors: Daughter, Charlene L. Smolko of Salisbury Township; sons, Claude A. Linsenbigler of Allentown and Kurt A. Linsenbigler and his wife Sally of Palmer Township; 5 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

Services: Due to gathering restrictions, services will be private and interment will follow at Bethlehem Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to K.V. Knopp Funeral Home, Inc., Allentown.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the Allentown Ecumenical Food Bank, 245 North Sixth Street, Allentown, PA 18102 or to the Lehigh County Humane Society, 640 Dixon Street, Allentown, PA 18103.

Published in Morning Call on May 11, 2020.
K.V. Knopp Funeral Home
46 E. Susquehanna St.
Allentown, PA 18103-4129
(610) 797-3031
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Mrs. Linsenbigler was a kind woman. I always felt a warm welcome whenever I was a guest at her home. As a teenager I spent quite a bit of time with the Linsenbigler family. I remember the kindness shown and will always cherish the friendship.
Pat Bubbenmoyer
Friend
