More Obituaries for Verna Bellesfield
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna V. Bellesfield

Verna V. Bellesfield Obituary
Verna V. Bellesfield, 97 years old, of New Tripoli, passed away on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was the wife of the late Ronald E. Bellesfield. Born in Weissport, she was the daughter of the late Victor P. and Mary (Druckenmiller) Miller.

Survivors: Her daughter, Maryann Roth and her companion, Fred Roth of Allentown; her son, Gary and his wife, Robin of Slatington; grandchildren, Terry Roth, Bonny and Dary Meitzler; great-grandchildren, Dary Jr., Kyle and Courtney Meitzler and Taylor Roth; great-great-granchildren, Cayden, Bailey and Kori Meitzler. Verna was predeceased by a great-grandson, Dylan Roth.

Services: A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are being handled by Hunsicker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Orefield.
Published in Morning Call on Sept. 19, 2019
