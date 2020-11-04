1/
Vernon E. Hamm
Vernon E. Hamm, 91, of Hereford, died at home, surrounded by his loving family on Monday, November 2, 2020. He was the husband of Elaine M. (Conrad) Hamm, with whom he shared 44 years of marriage on July 23rd. Born in Lancaster, PA, he was the son of the late Lloyd and Helen (Bleacher) Hamm. He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Emmaus. Vernon was employed as an inspector for Mack Trucks for 31 years until his retirement. He was the owner of the former Hamm's Tree Service in Emmaus. He enjoyed selling produce with his wife and meeting people.

Survivors: Wife; Daughter, Joyce Horos and her husband Ronald; Sons, Lynn, David and Mark Hamm; Step Sons, Michael Kelsch and Kenneth Kelsch; Sister, Geraldine; 6 Grandchildren, 8 Step Grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren and 11 Step Great Grandchildren. Predeceased by a Step-Daughter, Patricia Kelsch Krug in 2000.

Services: Graveside, 1PM Fri., Nov 6th at Northwood Cemetery in Emmaus. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Home, Emmaus.

Contributions: In lieu of flowers, may be made to the American Heart Assoc., Lehigh Valley Division, 968 Postal Rd, Suite 110, Allentown, PA 18109.

Published in Morning Call on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Northwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, P.C. - Emmaus
225 Elm Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2532
