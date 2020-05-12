Vernon H. Lint
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon H. Lint, 82, of Quakertown, died May 8, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Swavely) Lint. Born in Marion, Iowa, and raised in Nortonville, ND, he was the son of the late Harold Frederick and Anna (Holmes) Lint. Vernon honorably served his country in the Navy. He worked as a carpenter for Wenhold Builders for many years. He was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, where he served on the Sacristans Corp and was a member of the Quakertown American Legion. Vernon is survived by his wife of 59 years in June, Gerri; daughters, Kristine wife of Andrew Troutman of Etters, Diane Lint of Emmaus, and Dawn wife of John DeSousa of Philadelphia; 2 grandsons, Michael; brothers, Rev. Philip Lint of South Dakota and Larry Lint of Colorado. He was predeceased by a sister, Judith Huber. Funeral services with military honors will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schantz Funeral Home, P.C. - Emmaus
250 Main Street
Emmaus, PA 18049
610-965-2421
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 12, 2020
Vernon was a kind and generous person. He loved his family and wife very much. He would look out for the people in his life. You are at a much better place now. You Will no longer be suffering. RIP Vernon. Thank you for your service in the Navy.
Gloria Swavely
Family
May 12, 2020
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved