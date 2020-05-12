Vernon H. Lint, 82, of Quakertown, died May 8, 2020 in St. Luke's Hospital Upper Bucks Campus. He was the husband of Geraldine A. (Swavely) Lint. Born in Marion, Iowa, and raised in Nortonville, ND, he was the son of the late Harold Frederick and Anna (Holmes) Lint. Vernon honorably served his country in the Navy. He worked as a carpenter for Wenhold Builders for many years. He was an active member of Emmaus Moravian Church, where he served on the Sacristans Corp and was a member of the Quakertown American Legion. Vernon is survived by his wife of 59 years in June, Gerri; daughters, Kristine wife of Andrew Troutman of Etters, Diane Lint of Emmaus, and Dawn wife of John DeSousa of Philadelphia; 2 grandsons, Michael; brothers, Rev. Philip Lint of South Dakota and Larry Lint of Colorado. He was predeceased by a sister, Judith Huber. Funeral services with military honors will be private. Schantz Funeral Home, P.C., Emmaus is handling arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Emmaus Moravian Church, 146 Main St., Emmaus, PA 18049.



