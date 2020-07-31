1/1
Vernon Lark Smith Jr.
Vernon Lark Smith, Jr., 40 of Macungie, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at home. He was the husband of Kimberley M. (Bortz) Smith. They were married for 12 years. Born in Wilkinson, Mississippi, he was a son of Patricia (Edwards) Torwich and the late Vernon L. Smith, Sr. He was a maintenance technician for ATAS International, Inc. He served in the U.S. Army during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Survivors: wife, Kimberley; mother, Patricia; daughters, Lacie Michelle and Kayleigh Sue; a son, Trey Harrison; sisters Brandy Smith; Tiffany Smith Bierman; several nieces and nephews.

Services: 11:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Schmoyer Funeral Home 8926 Brookdale Road, Breinigsville, PA 18031. Visitation will begin at 9:30 am

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Kimberley Smith, c/o the funeral home, for the benefit of their children.

Published in Morning Call on Jul. 31, 2020.
July 30, 2020
July 30, 2020
I am at a loss for words...I worked with Vernon at ATAS and he was a very special man. My heart goes out to his family.
JoAnn Hersh
Friend
July 30, 2020
