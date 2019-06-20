Veronica Ann "Ronnie" Hafner, 85, of Salisbury Twp., passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019. She was born on September 14, 1933, in Allentown, a daughter of the late Arthur Barber and Marguerite (Byrne) Barber Brenner. She was the wife of the late Karl "Bud" Hafner, they were married for 53 years.



Ronnie was a graduate of Central Catholic High School. Before retiring she worked for Leh's Department Store, Bell Telephone, Crown America at the customer service desk and Salisbury Township School District in the cafeteria at Harry S. Truman School. She was a member of the Fearless Fire Company No. 14 and also served as treasurer/secretary for the ladies auxiliary for many years. She was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, Allentown, and enjoyed taking bus trips with her friends.



She will be lovingly remembered by her son, William Hafner of Salisbury Twp., daughters, Kathleen Lukitsch and husband Frank of Albrightsville, Debra Klocek and husband Richard of Slatington and Donna Geiger and husband Brian of Allentown, brother, The Honorable Lawrence Brenner, sister, Maryanne Borja, 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was preceded by her sister, Marie Miller.



Viewing hours will be held on Monday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. and again on Tuesday from 9 to 10:15 a.m., all at Connell Funeral Home, 245 E. Broad St. Bethlehem. An 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday at St. Paul Catholic Church, 920 S 2nd St, Allentown. Burial will follow at Holy Saviour Cemetery, Bethlehem.



Contributions may be made to the Autism Society of Lehigh Valley, and/or American Thyroid Association. Please offer condolences online at www.connellfuneral.com. Published in Morning Call on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary