Veronica Maria (Hart) White, 94, of Bay Ridge, Brooklyn, New York, passed away on April 25, 2020. The interment will be at St. John Cemetery, Middle Village, New York, on May 6, 2020.



Born March 13, 1926, in New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (Wallace) Hart. Veronica lived in Brooklyn most of her life, with a brief chapter in Illinois, where she met her husband, Robert. A highly-educated English teacher and an accomplished pianist with a beautiful voice, she devoted her life to her family of twelve children and her beloved husband. She was warm and legendarily generous, with a strong instinct to support the underdog. Veronica was a great listener and a wonderful storyteller, with a quick wit. A devout Catholic, she was a parishioner at St. Anselm Parish in Bay Ridge for most of her life.



Veronica is survived by her children, Donita Makin (Thomas), Grace Leahy (John), Joseph (Eileen), William (Maureen), Virginia White-Mahaffey (David Mahaffey), Veronica (Victor Marrero), Thomas (Dawn), Juliette, James (Alfia), Edward (Christina), Stephen (Helen), and Andrew (Eileen), 35 grandchildren, and numerous great-grandchildren, and her sisters-in-law Patricia (Morgan) Hart and Margaret (Schmadeke) Hart, as well as her friend of more than 80 years, Virginia Swift. She will be missed immensely by all who knew and loved her.



Veronica was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1992, her four brothers, John, Joseph, Richard, and Thomas Hart, and her sisters-in-law Mary Hart and Rosemary Hart.



Funeral services will be held at a later date.



