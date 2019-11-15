Home

POWERED BY

Services
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Viewing
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Incarnation of Our Lord Parish
617 Pierce St.
Bethlehem, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Perkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica Perkins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica Perkins Obituary
Veronica "Ronnie" Perkins, 93, of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Sopko) and John Turek. She was the loving wife of the late James Perkins.

Ronnie was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, formerly Ss. Cyril and Methodius. She graduated from Temple University and worked as a Registered Nurse at the Bethlehem Steel. Ronnie was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.

She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara Lane; brother, Francis "Babe" Turek and 2 grandchildren. Ronnie was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Pusch and Anna Kuronye and brothers, John, Joseph, George, Stephen and Paul Turek.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.

Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -