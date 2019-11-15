|
|
Veronica "Ronnie" Perkins, 93, of Bethlehem passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Anna (Sopko) and John Turek. She was the loving wife of the late James Perkins.
Ronnie was a member of Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, formerly Ss. Cyril and Methodius. She graduated from Temple University and worked as a Registered Nurse at the Bethlehem Steel. Ronnie was a member of the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Association.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Barbara Lane; brother, Francis "Babe" Turek and 2 grandchildren. Ronnie was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary Pusch and Anna Kuronye and brothers, John, Joseph, George, Stephen and Paul Turek.
A viewing will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at Incarnation of Our Lord Parish, 617 Pierce St. Bethlehem, PA 18015 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10a.m. Burial will be held at Holy Saviour Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Incarnation of Our Lord Parish.
Condolences may be offered online at www.connellfuneral.com
Published in Morning Call on Nov. 15, 2019