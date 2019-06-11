|
|
Veronica Sue Holben, 71, of Salisbury Twp., passed away Sunday, June 9, 2019 at home. She was the wife of Thomas J. Holben, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage. Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late William C. and Dorothy M. (Newhard) Albitz. Before retiring, she was a teacher's aide at Western Salisbury Elementary School. She enjoyed listening to various audio books, especially mysteries and watching the Nickelodeon channel with her grandchildren.Survivors: husband Thomas; sons Keith A. of Emmaus, Paul W. and his wife Cathy of Lehighton; sister Barbara Ann Harman of Middletown, PA; 4 grandchildren. Memorial services: 2:00 PM, Thursday, June 20 at Trexler Funeral Home, 1625 W. Highland St., Allentown.Contributions can be made to Tattered Tails Animal Rescue, PO Box 104, Neffs, PA 18065
Published in Morning Call on June 11, 2019