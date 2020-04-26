Veronica T. Gosling, 90, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Fountain Hill, PA; daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Sabo. Ronnie was a talented seamstress and she worked as a sewing machine operator at several factories in the Bethlehem area for over 50 years; retiring in 1995. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. Ronnie will be lovingly remembered for her fondness of playing bingo, puzzles, sewing, and her strong will. She loved going to the casino, going out dancing and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Ronnie is survived by her sons, Michael and wife, JoAnn; and Edward and wife, Kelly of all of Bethlehem; daughter, Lorene Kearns-Cassiano and husband, John of Harrisburg; as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by long-time companion, Fred Magocs; grandson, Bobby; son-in-law, Greg; her sisters, Ann Marcisin and Elizabeth Macri; and brothers, Stephen and Andrew Sabo. The family is planning on a celebration of Ronnie's life in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences and future service information will be found at www.connellfuneral.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.