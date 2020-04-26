Veronica T. Gosling
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Veronica's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Veronica T. Gosling, 90, of Bethlehem, died on Thursday, April 23, 2020. She was born in Fountain Hill, PA; daughter of the late Andrew and Anna Sabo. Ronnie was a talented seamstress and she worked as a sewing machine operator at several factories in the Bethlehem area for over 50 years; retiring in 1995. She was a member of the I.L.G.W.U. Ronnie will be lovingly remembered for her fondness of playing bingo, puzzles, sewing, and her strong will. She loved going to the casino, going out dancing and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren. Ronnie is survived by her sons, Michael and wife, JoAnn; and Edward and wife, Kelly of all of Bethlehem; daughter, Lorene Kearns-Cassiano and husband, John of Harrisburg; as well as her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by long-time companion, Fred Magocs; grandson, Bobby; son-in-law, Greg; her sisters, Ann Marcisin and Elizabeth Macri; and brothers, Stephen and Andrew Sabo. The family is planning on a celebration of Ronnie's life in the near future. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. Condolences and future service information will be found at www.connellfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Call on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Connell Funeral Home, Inc.
245 E. Broad Street
Bethlehem, PA 18018
(610) 868-8531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved