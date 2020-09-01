1/1
Veronica Ward Detsch
Veronica Ward Detsch, 96, of Allentown, passed away August 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late Dewey Detsch and previously the late John Ward. Born in McAdoo, she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Mary (Demchick) Shuhay. Veronica retired from Cedar Brook Nursing Home. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.

Survivors: daughters- Susan and husband Thomas Costello of Allentown, AnnaMarie and husband Peter Giacapuzzi of Merrimack, NH; grandchildren- Chris (Alex) Giacapuzzi, Kim (Steve) Tiller, Tom Costello, Kelly (Glenn) Van Oss; foster daughter- Weesie Castillo; granddaughter-in-law- Deb Costello; great grandchildren- Becca, Ty, Jacob, Zachary, Ping, Jordan, Hailey, Aubry and Ethan. She was predeceased by her siblings- Mary, Anna, Margaret, Steve, Lizzie, John, Joseph and Helen.

A viewing will be held on TODAY, September 1st 9:30-10:30AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30AM in St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church 924 N. Front St. Allentown, PA 18102. Burial to follow in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Allentown.

Contributions can be made in Veronica's memory to St. John the Baptist Slovak Catholic Church.

Published in Morning Call on Sep. 1, 2020.
